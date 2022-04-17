DDA to hold draw of lots for special housing scheme on Monday

The Delhi Development Authority’s draw of lots for its Special Housing Scheme 2021 will be held on Monday, officials said.

The land-owning agency had launched the special scheme on December 24, 2021, with 18,335 flats on offer in different categories in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola. These flats are mostly those which remained “unsold in previous housing schemes” and were being sold at “discounted prices”.

“It will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA,” a senior official said. The general public can view the live telecast of the draw on a computer or a mobile phone at https://dda.Golivecast.In/, he said.

The maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in the HIG category in Jasola. The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category. Around 8,000 of these flats are in Narela and the remaining are spread around in areas like Rohini, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh, Lok Nayak Puram.

Previously, the last date to apply for the scheme was February 7. On public demand and in view of the third wave of the Covid pandemic, the date was extended till March 10, DDA had earlier said.

Even after extending the deadline, the DDA did not get an encouraging response from buyers with only around 12,400 applications received. The DDA did not provide a report on the segments in which applications have been received.

A senior DDA official said that connectivity could be one of the reasons behind a large number of people not coming forward, but added that the DDA has worked on it and in several new infrastructure projects including Knowledge City, Metro, third ring road would be coming up in areas like Narela soon. “We are hopeful that in the coming days, these areas would also be in great demand,” he said.

To expedite the metro project in Narela and outer Delhi areas for its comprehensive development, the DDA had released Rs 130 crore to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. DMRC has planned a 23-km-long Metrolite corridor between Rithala and Narela as part of its Phase 4 project. This well enhance connectivity in Northwest Delhi areas, said the official.

Sources in the DDA said that another reason flats are losing out to private developers is because they provide flats at lower rates in the NCR. In previous schemes too, there had been rejections due to water, transport, and last-mile connectivity issues.