DDA gives nod for change in byelaws to facilitate installation of oxygen plants at Delhi hospitals

It also means no notice and building permits will be required from the sanctioning authority for erection or installation of such facilities or similar infrastructure.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved modifications in the Unified Building Bye Laws (UBBL) to facilitate installation of medical oxygen plants at hospitals.

The amended rule will help in enhancing oxygen-related set-ups like pressure swing absorption (PSA) or liquid medical oxygen plants, free from floor-area ratio (FAR) and ground coverage norms in open and setback areas of existing hospitals.

It also means no notice and building permits will be required from the sanctioning authority for erection or installation of such facilities or similar infrastructure.

“However, fire safety clearance and other mandatory clearances from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), wherever applicable, will be required,” he said.

“This step will go a long way to augment the infrastructure related to oxygen in Delhi. It will reduce the reliance on outside states for oxygen. The oxygen plants, having an area of less than 250 square metres, are not covered under the rules of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and therefore, issuance of fire safety certificate is not required. However, it should comply with certain criteria. The plant should be approachable for fire engines through a six metre-wide motorable road and should not encroach or obstruct internal roads for fire tender movement,” said a senior official.

The decision was taken in an authority meeting held on Tuesday, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The proposed amendment will now be sent to the Union Home Ministry for final approval.

Another proposal cleared in Tuesday’s meeting was that of a change in land use for a piece of land at Idgah Road that will help North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Metro to build a multi-level car parking and Nabi Karim Metro Station there.