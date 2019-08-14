DDA gives go-ahead to eco park, sports centre

The Delhi Development Authority Tuesday gave its nod to the development of an eco park in Badarpur and a community sports centre in Shastri Park.

A senior official said the eco park will be developed at the closed site of Badarpur Thermal Power Station at a cost of around Rs 300 crore.

It will spread across 884 acres of the closed site belonging to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The city forest or eco park will be developed in 24 months, the official said.

To boost sporting infrastructure of East Delhi, DDA also changed the land use for developing a Community Sports Centre at Shastri Park.

“The authority has approved the proposal to change the land use of 19,800 square metres of land located at Shastri Park and facilitate development of a Community Sports Centre,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the agency has also launched an online scheme for commercial properties under which DDA is selling 225 commercial properties on a first come, first serve basis.