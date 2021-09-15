DDA frames policy for use of common space in its flats

The Delhi Development Authority said that the common area in the DDA flats belongs to all and no one can claim their rights on these spaces, including the roof, terrace, or staircases of the blocks. A senior DDA official said that there were complaints about regular neighbourhood disputes due to these reasons and the allottees were seeking clarifications on access to common spaces, roof rights, unauthorised and illegal constructions by certain allottees, permission to installations of solar panels on the rooftop.

Common areas including a roof terrace, common staircase (extended to roof terrace) of the block shall remain common to all the residents or owners of the block and cannot be used by any particular resident or groups exclusively.

Also, the policy allows installation of solar panels for domestic use. These decisions were taken Tuesday during the Authority meeting, which is the DDA’s highest decision-making body, attended by LG Anil Baijal, DDA vice-chairperson Anurag Jain, and senior officials.

The land-owning agency has also cleared the hurdle for the construction of a multi-level parking facility that can house 3,000 cars in the proposed Nabi Karim Metro station. The facility will be of help to people and traders living in the Sadar area.

The area witnesses heavy traffic due to its proximity to wholesale markets in the Sadar area and New Delhi Railway Station.

“To cater to the acute demand of parking in the area, the authority has given final approval for the change of land use for lands measuring 2.6 hectares, from residential to transportation, for multi-level car parking on Idgah Road,” said a senior DDA official. The proposed modification would help the North MCD and the DMRC in the construction of multilevel car parking at Nabi Karim Metro Station.

It will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for notifications.