Delhi: DDA holds mini draw of lots for 689 flat, sells 79

The Delhi Development Authority Tuesday conducted a mini draw of lots for over 689 flats for waitlisted applicants of its 2021 Housing Scheme and managed to sell just 79 of them.

A senior DDA official said that 689 flats were included in the draw and a total of 130 waitlisted applicants had submitted the registration money and were considered for the draw.

Out of which, 79 applicants were successful as per their preference filled in the application forms and the remaining 610 flats were back into the DDA inventory, he said.

A senior DDA official said that as per rules only a fixed percentage of people can be invited for the second draw of lots, while the remaining flats would be put up in the next housing scheme or given to government departments if they approach.

The DDA on March 10 had allotted 1,353 flats to people under the housing scheme through a draw of lots, streamed online.

The 2021 Housing Scheme was launched on January 2. Applications were accepted till February 16, with 1,354 flats on offer. These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.The maximum number of 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

People surrender their flats due to many constraints like civic facilities, accessibility from the main city, last-mile connectivity, transportation and safety issues.