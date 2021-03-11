DDA finds takers for all homes in draw of lots, Vasant Kunj is most popular

The draw was held under the supervision of a panel of three independent observers headed by a retired High Court Judge.

The Delhi Development Authority Wednesday concluded its latest draw of lots, receiving more than 22,000 applications for 1,353 flats in four categories — 253 HIG (higher income group), 757 MIG, 52 LIG and 291 EWS/Janta flats located across Dwarka, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Narela, Managlpuri and other areas.

In the HIG category, 2,799 people had applied for flats in Vasant Kunj as their first preference, while 1,692 opted for Jasola. HIG flats were also available in Rohini and Paschim Vihar.

In the Middle Income Group category, Dwarka received the warmest response, with more than 4,000 people putting it down as their first preference. MIG flats are also located in Rohini and Jahangirpuri.

Senior DDA officials said the next scheme is likely to come by the end of this year with several flats in Narela, which DDA plans to develop as a new sub-city where facilities like Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System rail line, urban extension road II and a ‘knowledge city’ is also planned.

DDA vice-chairperson Anurag Jain said the agency has sold all its flats in the current round, with hundreds in the waiting list in each category.

The draw of lots also included a waiting list of 338 applicants.

“These waitlisted applicants would be allotted flats in case of cancellation or surrender of flats by the main allottee(s). Registration money of all unsuccessful applicants including waitlisted applicants will be refunded within 15 days. The surrendered/cancelled flats will be allotted to the wait-listed applicants through the same draw process…,” he said.

Senior DDA officials said that if the bidders expedite the process, they will be able to move into the new flats by end of this month. “Except for some flats in Dwarka where some finishing touches have to be given, other flats can be handed over by March-end. The ones in Dwarka will also be handed over soon,” a senior official said.

The HIG flats cost between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.15 crore.

It is after a long time that DDA has been able to successfully sell its flats. In 2019, out of the approximately 8,000 flats allotted by the Delhi Development Authority, around 4,000 were surrendered by allottees citing reasons like water problems and commuting issues. Most of them were later put online for sale.