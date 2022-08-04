Now, you can buy an EWS house in Delhi if your annual family income is less than Rs 10 lakh

August 4, 2022 10:39:00 am
In a move to make the allotment of flats under the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota easier, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Wednesday decided to do away with the requirement of the applicant having an annual individual income of less than Rs 3 lakh.
The EWS flats will now be allotted based on annual family income which should be below Rs 10 lakh and certified by a competent officer or authority, the DDA said in a statement.
“To facilitate applicants for DDA flats under the EWS category, the authority has approved doing away with the requirement of having an annual individual income of less than Rs 3 lakh for applicants/allottees,” the DDA statement said.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the urban body chaired by Lt Governor V K Saxena.
For ensuring transparency and efficiency in the disposal of ‘religious category’ plots, the DDA has approved the “disposal of such plots from allotment to auction mode”. A decision in this matter was pending since 2014, the DDA said.
A senior DDA official said the decision was taken to give relaxation in terms of individual income prescribed under the EWS category. In line with the prime minister’s vision of ‘housing for all’, the DDA has now decided to make allotment of houses under the EWS category more accessible and easier.
