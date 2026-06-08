No takers for East Delhi ‘Towering Heights’ flats, DDA extends booking deadline again

In the project, DDA is offering 848 two-bedroom on 140-195 sq m at a cost of around Rs 1.8-2.4 crore. While 741 are on offer for individual buyers, the remaining 107 are for bulk allotments to government institutions. (Representational photo)
Struggling to find buyers for flats in its flagship Karkardooma project in East Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the booking period for flats in the project for yet another month.
The booking period for flats under DDA Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026, has been extended till June 30, according to a circular issued by the agency. This is the second such extension: the scheme, launched in January was only valid till March 31 initially, and was then extended till May 31. The latest order, thus, gives buyers yet another month to book the flats.
Officials and industry watchers have attributed the lack of response to high prices of units, unattractive location and uncertainty due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The second phase of the scheme, under a first-come-first-service basis, was launched this year after an e-auction held in December 2025 under the first phase saw subdued response. The DDA was only able to sell 178 units out of 1,026 put for auction.
In the project, DDA is offering 848 two-bedroom on 140-195 sq m at a cost of around Rs 1.8-2.4 crore. While 741 are on offer for individual buyers, the remaining 107 are for bulk allotments to government institutions.
The DDA did not respond to requests for comments by The Indian Express.
Previously, the agency had even waived parking charges to make the scheme more attractive, bringing down prices by Rs 5-12 lakh.
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The East Delhi Hub, the city’s first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project, is spread over 30 hectares. It is being developed as a mixed-use urban centre integrating residential, commercial, and civic spaces in a walkable environment. The project will feature Delhi’s tallest residential structure yet — a 48-storey building rising to 155 metres. Facilities include a 20,000-sq m central green area, jogging track, open-air gym, cricket field, badminton courts, and landscaped open spaces.
Located next to the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station, the project offers connectivity to the Blue and Pink Lines, major highways like NH-9 and NH-24, and proximity to Anand Vihar Railway Station and the ISBT.
The project, whose foundation stone was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December 2019, had faced delays due to pending forest clearances and water and sewerage approvals from the Delhi government. A DDA spokesperson had earlier said that the work on the project resumed in 2022 following former Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s intervention.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More