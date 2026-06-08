No takers for East Delhi ‘Towering Heights’ flats, DDA extends booking deadline again

In the project, DDA is offering 848 two-bedroom on 140-195 sq m at a cost of around Rs 1.8-2.4 crore. While 741 are on offer for individual buyers, the remaining 107 are for bulk allotments to government institutions. (Representational photo)

Struggling to find buyers for flats in its flagship Karkardooma project in East Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the booking period for flats in the project for yet another month.

The booking period for flats under DDA Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026, has been extended till June 30, according to a circular issued by the agency. This is the second such extension: the scheme, launched in January was only valid till March 31 initially, and was then extended till May 31. The latest order, thus, gives buyers yet another month to book the flats.

Officials and industry watchers have attributed the lack of response to high prices of units, unattractive location and uncertainty due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.