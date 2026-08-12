Delhi’s Master Plan 2047 is finally approved: What it means for housing, roads and green spaces

The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 was approved in a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) meeting on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu announced the approval on a social media post. “The new Master Plan for Delhi 2047 was approved for further consideration, aligning Delhi’s long-term vision with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s mission of #Viksit bharat@2047.”

“Deliberated on a roadmap for sustainable and inclusive urban growth, with greater Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Living, and a cleaner, greener capital for all,” he further said.

The document will end a five-year delay and set the course for how the capital grows, houses its population and manages its environment for the next two decades.

What is a Master Plan?

A Master Plan is a long-term planning document that is supposed to provide a conceptual layout to guide a city’s future growth and development.

It includes analysis, recommendations and proposals covering a city’s population, economy, housing, transportation, community facilities and land use.

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It is a blueprint intended to set out objectives and strategies to manage development and change over time, according to the DDA.

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Drafted under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, the first Master Plan for Delhi was announced in 1962, followed by plans for 2001 and 2021 – the last of which was also delayed and eventually notified in 2007.

Why is this plan important?

Delhi is grappling with a worsening shortage of affordable housing even as the region absorbs a growing population.

The share of affordable newly launched homes priced below Rs 40 lakh fell from 62% in 2020 to 11% last year. In contrast, luxury and ultra-luxury housing – worth Rs 1.5 crore and above – jumped from 13% of new supply in 2019 to 70% in 2024, with 59% of such units last year priced above Rs 2.5 crore, according to a report by real estate consultancy Anarock.

Most of the growth in housing units comes from outside Delhi because the national capital does not have regulations conducive to high density construction. Businesses also complain that the lack of new office spaces have resulted in high office rentals, forcing them to shift outside Delhi.

This squeeze has pushed unplanned growth to the city’s fringes. Internal DDA assessments show over 3,500 hectares of land in Outer Delhi – roughly the size of 4,900 football fields – has come under unauthorised construction, stretching from Burari and Narela in the North to Najafgarh and Chhawla in the Southwest.

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The new plan is expected to move the needle forward on some of Delhi’s most contested urban questions, including the land pooling policy meant to unlock large tracts of Outer Delhi for planned development; the green development area (GDA) policy; and the fate of unauthorised colonies in the Yamuna’s O-Zone, an ecologically sensitive floodplain housing over five lakh people, which the Delhi High Court ruled in May cannot legally have residential colonies.

While land pooling and transit-oriented development policies were present in the old master plan, private developers and landowners did not show adequate interest in them.

According to Bhupender Bazad, chairman of the Delhi Master Plan Committee of the rural group, Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch (DDVM), the immediate implementation of MPD-2041, Land Pooling, and the GDA policy will boost employment, curb pollution, and resolve housing shortages.

“Furthermore, the implementation of these new policies is poised to attract a massive global investment of Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh crore to Delhi,” Bazad claimed.

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Why was it been delayed and what did the government do in the meantime?

The DDA approved the Master Plan 2041 on February 28, 2023, and sent it to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for notification on April 13, 2023. Since then, several deadlines were missed, including a 100-day deadline set by the MoHUA after the Modi government took office for a third term.

With the full plan pending, the government has rolled out several of its components as standalone policies.

In April, the MoHUA notified a new Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy, expected to open large areas near Metro corridors to high-density construction. The government also decided to regularise 1,511 unauthorised colonies on an “as-is-where-is” basis.