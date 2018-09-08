DDA approves land pooling policy, union housing ministry nod awaited

Residential FAR has been reduced to 200 , thus reducing the number of houses in any given society by half. Residential FAR has been reduced to 200 , thus reducing the number of houses in any given society by half.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Friday approved the land pooling policy, under which the transfer of pooled land to the DDA will not be required.

Under the old policy, developers with fragmented plots could pool land and hand it over to the DDA if the collective area was more than five hectares. While DDA would keep 40 per cent, the rest would be returned to developers as a single plot within the same zone even if the original plots were scattered. The residential floor area ratio (FAR) was decided as 400.

Following the changes in January, residential FAR has been reduced to 200, thus reducing the number of houses in any given society by half.

The policy now awaits the nod of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.“The policy covers urbanisable areas of urban extensions in 95 villages. DDA will act as a facilitator…the process of pooling and development will be taken up by developer entities,” said a DDA official.

Land owners having land of any size can participate under the land pooling policy. However, minimum area to be taken up for development will be two hectares. “Considering the availability of resources, FAR of 200 is recommended for development, keeping in view the availability of water, requirement of land for physical and social infrastructure and impact on environment,” said DDA officials.

DDA also said a proposal for setting up microbreweries in the city will be placed in public domain for inviting suggestions.

