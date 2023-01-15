DDA allotted 13 plots for Delhi schools in 8 years, none came up

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allotted 13 parcels of land to the Delhi government for the construction of schools in the city over the last 8 years but none have so far been utilised for the purpose, sources said, a day after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged the issue to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during their meeting.

According to records accessed by The Indian Express, 13 plots measuring between 1,600 and over 8,000 square metres were allotted to the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education by the DDA, which comes under the jurisdiction of Raj Niwas, between the year 2015 and August 2022, with as many as nine of the 13 plots having been allotted in 2022.

“The smallest among these plots, spread across 1,600 square metres, is located at the Shahi Idgah in north Delhi and the largest, measuring 8,093.72 square metres, at Vasant Kunj. All the plots were allotted for the construction of Senior Secondary Schools, none came up,” a government official said.

The first plot was allotted on July 3, 2015 in Geeta Colony, followed by another in Vasant Kunj on October 15 that year. Two more plots were allotted over the coming years – one each at the Shahi Idgah on December 18, 2018 and in Rohini on March 3, 2021. The rest of these, located in areas such as Shalimar Bagh, Rohini and Narela, were allotted in 2022. While one plot was allotted in January 2022, two were handed over in February; six more were allotted within days of each other in the month of August, according to the data.

“The objective of allotting plots in rural areas or those in their vicinity was to ensure a boost for education there. The issue was flagged by the L-G to the Chief Minister during their meeting on Friday,” the official added.

The Delhi government declined to comment on the issue.

Kejriwal and Saxena had met amid the continuing power tussle between the AAP government and Raj Niwas on Friday evening where, according to L-G House officials, the L-G had brought up the city’s broken and potholed roads, no new flyover, underpass, hospital, school or college having come up in the last eight years, air pollution and the worsening condition of the Yamuna among others.

Kejriwal, however, said after the meeting: “I showed him (L-G) the orders and judgement of the Supreme Court on transferred subjects, which clearly says the L-G has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making powers. It also says that there is no independent authority vested with the L-G to take decisions other than matters where he has to act as the judicial authority. The L-G, however, said the (SC’s) orders are advice.”