DDA allots households to JJ Camp dwellers of Bhumiheen Camp

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it has allotted 679 economically weaker section category households constructed in Kalkaji Extension to Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers of Bhumiheen Camp in an effort to resettle these slum dwellers.

The households were allotted through a drawing of lots, which was conducted on February 17.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

“Out of the 2,700 households of Bhumiheen Camp, eligibility in respect of 679 households has been decided in respect of JJ Dwellers whose documents were found complete. The draw of lots was conducted and allotment-cum-demand letters to the successful/eligible households of Bhumiheen Camp shall be issued shortly,” said a DDA official.

For the remaining households of the Bhumiheen Camp, deficiency letters have been issued to JJ Dwellers concerned, requesting them to submit the requisite documents. As and when the documents are submitted, draw in their favour will also be conducted, he said.

All eligible JJ dwellers of the Bhumiheen Camp are to be shifted to built-up EWS flats at Pocket A-14, Kalkaji Extension constructed by DDA on In-house Design and build the model on payment of Rs. 1,42,000, including Rs. 30,000 as maintenance charges for 5 years.

In-situ rehabilitation or redevelopment of JJ clusters, namely, Bhumiheen Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Jawaharlal Nehru Camp has been taken up by DDA. For the remaining two JJ clusters—Navjeen Camp and Jawaharlal Nehru Camp—a scheme under the ‘PPP’ model has been prepared and tenders will be floated shortly, he said.