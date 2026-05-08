DDA adds 1,647 employees in largest-ever recruitment drive, expands staff by 55%

Lieutenant Governor (LG) and DDA Chairman Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over appointment letters to 1,647 newly recruited employees at the 'Niyukti Samaroh' on Thursday. Addressing the recruits, the LG stressed the weight of their responsibilities.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday concluded its largest-ever recruitment drive, expanding the organisation’s workforce from 3,000 to approximately 4,650 employees. This 55% expansion in staff strength comes as DDA prepares to accelerate major initiatives, including implementation of the land pooling policy, in the coming months.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) and DDA Chairman Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over appointment letters to 1,647 newly recruited employees at the ‘Niyukti Samaroh’ on Thursday. Addressing the recruits, the LG stressed the weight of their responsibilities.

“Delhi, as the national capital, holds a unique position where the expectations from the governance system are both high and diverse. It is the face of the country to the world. Therefore, your role extends beyond individual assignments and becomes part of a larger framework of urban and national transformation,” Sandhu said.