DDA adds 1,647 employees in largest-ever recruitment drive, expands staff by 55%
According to the DDA, the recruitment drive covered posts across technical, administrative, engineering, planning, horticulture, ministerial, and support service cadres, spanning multiple levels of the organisational structure — from Group 'A' officers to field and support staff.
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 8, 2026 01:11 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor (LG) and DDA Chairman Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over appointment letters to 1,647 newly recruited employees at the 'Niyukti Samaroh' on Thursday. Addressing the recruits, the LG stressed the weight of their responsibilities.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday concluded its largest-ever recruitment drive, expanding the organisation’s workforce from 3,000 to approximately 4,650 employees. This 55% expansion in staff strength comes as DDA prepares to accelerate major initiatives, including implementation of the land pooling policy, in the coming months.
Lieutenant Governor (LG) and DDA Chairman Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over appointment letters to 1,647 newly recruited employees at the ‘Niyukti Samaroh’ on Thursday. Addressing the recruits, the LG stressed the weight of their responsibilities.
“Delhi, as the national capital, holds a unique position where the expectations from the governance system are both high and diverse. It is the face of the country to the world. Therefore, your role extends beyond individual assignments and becomes part of a larger framework of urban and national transformation,” Sandhu said.
According to the DDA, the recruitment drive covered posts across technical, administrative, engineering, planning, horticulture, ministerial, and support service cadres, spanning multiple levels of the organisational structure — from Group ‘A’ officers to field and support staff.
“Major appointments include 745 Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Ministerial), 278 Malis, 147 Junior Secretariat Assistants, 104 Junior Engineers (Civil), 79 Patwaris, 75 Sectional Officers (Horticulture), and 65 Junior Engineers (Electrical/Mechanical), 39 Stenographer (Grade-D), 23 Planning Assistant, 15 Assistant Director (Ministerial), 05 Deputy Director (Architect/Planning/Public Relations), 18 Assistant Director (Planning/Architect/System), 13 Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil/Engineer), 07 Legal Assistant, 08 Architectural Assistant, 06 Programmer, 06 Naib Tehsildar, 06 Junior Translator (Official Language), 06 Assistant Security Officer (Non-Ministerial), and 02 Surveyor,” DDA said in a statement.
The expansion in workforce comes ahead of major policy shifts expected to shape urban planning and development in the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in March that the Master Plan for Delhi 2041 (MPD-2041) is likely to be approved soon. The DDA and former LG V K Saxena had approved a draft of MPD-2041 in 2023. However, it has been pending with the Union government for three years.
According to officials, in the wake of the recruitment drive, the land pooling policy might also gather pace on the ground. Under the policy, DDA had aimed to do away with costly land acquisition and open up huge tracts of land in Outer Delhi—including areas like Bawana and Najafgarh—for large-scale planned development by the private sector. Amendments to speed up land pooling policy have similarly been pending with the Centre since 2022.
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“Till now, one tehsildar has been looking after three zones. This recruitment will give us more staff to manage our lands and implement policies,” an official said.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More