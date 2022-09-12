Book a flat online as DDA 2022 housing scheme goes live tonight

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is launching its 2022 housing scheme in which people can book around 8,500 flats in Narela – online. The running scheme, which will go live by Monday night on the DDA website, has LIG and EWS category flats on sale in Narela subcity on a first come first serve basis.

The EWS flats in Narela are priced between Rs 7.91 lakh to Rs 12.42 lakh, while the LIG flats are priced between Rs 18.10 lakh to Rs 22.80 lakh.

A senior official said the prices are the same as that of the 2021 housing scheme launched by the DDA earlier.

A senior DDA official said a link will be provided on the website which one has to click to start the process. The booking amount for an EWS flat is Rs 10,000 while it is Rs 15,000 for an LIG flat. “One will have the option to block the flat for around half an hour to make the payment. The advantage of this scheme is that customers can book or reserve their flat immediately by making an online payment. In this scheme, people will also get benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under the credit-linked scheme,” he said.

In the first phase, three towers with around 1,000 flats will be opened for booking so there is no scattered allotment.

When these are booked, flats in other locations will be included, said the official. The flats put for sale are those rejected in previous housing schemes.

“The problem with the lottery system is that one may want a flat in Narela because their office is nearby but don’t get it, while someone who does not the flat in this location ends up getting it. So, the online system is a better way of ensuring buyers get their choice,” he said.

The official said the DDA has taken several steps for the development of Narela like improving infrastructure, widening roads and laying water supply lines. “The DDA has also contributed in the construction of the fourth phase Metro line (Rithala-Bawala-Narela corridor). Narela will also be directly connected to NHAI’s Urban Extension Road stretch. Also, land has been allotted to Delhi Police for construction of various police stations in different sectors of Narela,” he said.

Apart from this, dairies and retail stores have been allotted in the area to meet general needs of people, he said.

Here’s the process:

-Log in to http://www.dda.gov.in or http://www.eservices.dda.org.in

-Click on the link that says first come first serve basis flats

-Select the flat

-It will be blocked for half an hour during which one can make online payment

-If one fails to pay within the time slot, the flat will be opened for sale

-Those interested can apply online for the flat and make the prescribed advance payment

-After this, DDA will issue a demand note to applicant. Under this, the allottee will be given three months to pay the full amount.

-After payment of full amount, possession letter will be issued by DDA