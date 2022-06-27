scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
DCW sends notice to cops on video of man abusing minor

The video purportedly shows a man using communal slurs and abusing the minor, while asking her to abuse her religion and god. It also appears to show him threatening to “hit her badly”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 1:56:23 am
Taking suo motu cognizance of a video on social media that allegedly shows a man hurling abuses at a young girl over her religion, the DCW sent a notice to police demanding action against the accused. Police said that while a picture of the notice had been posted on social media, they were yet to receive a copy.

The video purportedly shows a man using communal slurs and abusing the minor, while asking her to abuse her religion and god. It also appears to show him threatening to “hit her badly”. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, in the notice to DCP (Cyber Crime), said: “The man is clearly intimidating the girl who can be seen visibly frightened and shocked… it is a very serious matter.”

KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Crime), said, “We have not received any complaint in writing. We are looking into the matter.”

