DCW seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help to bring back mortal remains of man

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in bringing back the mortal remains of a man from Delhi who died in Japan recently. The wife of the deceased, Radha Debi, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, has approached the Commission saying she is financially weak and unable to bear the expenses for bringing back the body of Gopal Ram (48) for performing last rites.

"The woman has approached the Commission to seek assistance for repatriation of her husband's body to India for performing last rites. She has informed that she has no means of ensuring the same as her family is financially weak and is unable to bear the expenses for the same.

“The family is severely distressed and needs your kind support. As we all aware you have been extremely pro-active in resolving such matters. Therefore, I am forwarding the representation along with this letter for your kind perusal.

“Hoping for your support in this matter,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in a letter to Swaraj. Maliwal also wished the minister a fast and speedy recovery.

Gopal had gone to Tokyo, Japan in September last year to work as a cook in a hotel. According to his son, he was fired from the job within three months after which he started working in some local shop. His financial condition was bad because of which he was in distress.

However, on December 10, the family received a call from a person who worked with Gopal, saying that he has passed away following a heart attack.

“Since then we have been in touch with Indian Embassy officials in Japan and also have written letter to the MEA but they have asked us to arrange for several documents and it is becoming extremely difficult for us to arrange things as we are financially not sound.

“We want the government of India to help us bring back the body of my father so that we can perform his last rites,” Jatin said.

