Tuesday, August 16, 2022

DCW seeks action on ‘molestation’ at PG, police say no complaint

The DCW said in a statement that they had taken suo motu cognizance of a video regarding the incident, being circulated on social media.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 10:02:02 pm
DCW said the video purportedly showed a man grabbing a woman and molesting her while she tried to escape. (Photo: Screengrab)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police regarding an alleged case of molestation of residents of a paying-guest accommodation in central Delhi by its security guard.

The DCW said in a statement that they had taken suo motu cognizance of a video regarding the incident, being circulated on social media. The DCW said the video purportedly showed a man grabbing a woman and molesting her while she tried to escape. They added that no action was taken after a complaint was made to the accommodation’s owner, and noted that DCW chief Swati Maliwal had asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR and arrest the accused.

Maliwal said, “A disturbing incident has been reported to the commission. An FIR must be registered immediately and the accused must be arrested…strongest action needs to be taken.”

The notice, issued to the station house officer concerned, requested details of the accused and asked if the PG accommodation had been properly registered. They also asked for a copy of the FIR and a report of action taken. The notice requested that all these be provided by 4 pm Thursday.

More from Delhi

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a PCR call was received on August 13. “Police rushed to the spot for necessary legal action. However, the woman refused to give a complaint. It is now learnt that she vacated the PG on August 14. However, today (August 16) the video of the alleged assault has been uploaded on social media. The woman and her family were contacted again… wherein they refused to initiate a complaint/legal action,” she said.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:02:02 pm

Premium
