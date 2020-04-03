DCW notice to police on condition of sex workers

The Delhi Commission for Women Thursday took cognizance, and issued a notice to Delhi Police Thursday seeking information about the condition of the women there. Police have been asked to respond by April 6.(Representational Image) The Delhi Commission for Women Thursday took cognizance, and issued a notice to Delhi Police Thursday seeking information about the condition of the women there. Police have been asked to respond by April 6.(Representational Image)

It has been over a month since a 35-year-old sex worker at G B Road has had any work. With income dwindling amid a shortage of ration, she is worried about the future of her two children.

“One of my daughters is in Class XII and the other is in her first year of graduation. I’m the sole breadwinner ever since my husband abandoned me. My savings are dwindling and I barely have enough to feed myself, let alone save for my children’s future,” she said.

“My peers who are HIV+ are facing difficulties getting their medicines. Nobody is allowed to step out,” she said.

Her plight is shared by many other sex workers in Delhi’s red light area, G B Road. The Delhi Commission for Women Thursday also took cognizance, and issued a notice to Delhi Police Thursday seeking information about the condition of the women there. Police have been asked to respond by April 6.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The women at GB Road live in small dingy cells lacking basic hygiene… The coronavirus epidemic has taken a terrible shape… We have issued a notice to police on what steps they are taking so the women and children don’t face difficulties.”

Kusum, president of the All India Network of Sex Workers, said she had given details of those in need of ration and medicines to government institutions and NGOs.

