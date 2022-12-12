DCW issues notice to Delhi Police after woman cop complains about domestic abuse on Twitter

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a video posted on Twitter wherein a female sub-inspector of the Delhi Police accused her husband of domestic violence.

The commission has sought a detailed action taken report and a copy of the FIR from the Delhi Police and also asked for details of the accused.

“If no accused has been arrested in the matter, please provide a reason for the same,” said the commission.

The commission also enquired whether the woman or her family had submitted any complaint against the man. “If yes, please provide a copy of the same along with details of action taken thereon,” it further said.

In the video posted on Twitter, the sub-inspector stated that she is presently availing maternity leave. She claimed that her husband, who is an advocate, constantly abuses her and frequently beats her up.

“From past several months i am facing this abuse constantly. Mr Tarun Dabas is an advocate and says no one can arrest him. please ensure action,” the sub-inspector said in the Twitter post.

From past several months i am facing this abuse constantly. Mr Tarun Dabas is an advocate and says no one can arrest him. please ensure action. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @sharmarekha @NCWIndia @DCWDelhi @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/KEbcw8xBdT — Doli Tevathia (@TevathiaDoli) December 11, 2022

In the video posted by the woman, a man can be seen abusing and beating a woman.

Retweeting the post, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said the sub-inspector’s husband has been fighting with her for many months but no action was taken.

“The police are forced to seek help on Twitter! I am issuing notice to the Delhi Police; strict action should be taken. If the police are not safe then how will the common women be safe?” she questioned.