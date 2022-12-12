scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police after woman cop complains about domestic abuse on Twitter

The commission has sought a detailed action taken report and a copy of the FIR from the Delhi Police and also asked for details of the accused.

Screengrab from video tweeted by the sub inspector.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a video posted on Twitter wherein a female sub-inspector of the Delhi Police accused her husband of domestic violence.

“If no accused has been arrested in the matter, please provide a reason for the same,” said the commission.

The commission also enquired whether the woman or her family had submitted any complaint against the man. “If yes, please provide a copy of the same along with details of action taken thereon,” it further said.

In the video posted on Twitter, the sub-inspector stated that she is presently availing maternity leave. She claimed that her husband, who is an advocate, constantly abuses her and frequently beats her up.

“From past several months i am facing this abuse constantly. Mr Tarun Dabas is an advocate and says no one can arrest him. please ensure action,” the sub-inspector said in the Twitter post.

In the video posted by the woman, a man can be seen abusing and beating a woman.

Retweeting the post, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said the sub-inspector’s husband has been fighting with her for many months but no action was taken.

“The police are forced to seek help on Twitter! I am issuing notice to the Delhi Police; strict action should be taken. If the police are not safe then how will the common women be safe?” she questioned.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 04:14:18 pm
