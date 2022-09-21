scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

DCW issues summons to Twitter and police over child porn

The commission said they found hundreds of handles tweeting such content “openly” and sent notices in this regard.

Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson, said, “The nauseating material needs to be immediately removed from Twitter and FIR should be registered by Delhi Police in the matter... Twitter must be held accountable...” (File Photo)

The DelhI Commission of Women has issued summons to Twitter India and the Delhi Police after finding multiple handles allegedly posting tweets related to child pornography and rape. Police said they have registered an FIR based on the commission’s complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and for sections of outraging the modesty of a woman.

The commission said they found hundreds of handles tweeting such content “openly” and sent notices in this regard. “The accounts engaging in these criminal acts appear to be running a racket wherein they seek money for providing such content,” said DCW officials.

“The commission has asked them to provide reasons why the tweets were neither deleted nor reported by Twitter. It has also sought data about the number of such tweets presently available on Twitter,” said DCW officials.

Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson, said, “The nauseating material needs to be immediately removed from Twitter and FIR should be registered by Delhi Police in the matter… Twitter must be held accountable…”

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police spokesperson said they have received the summons and registered an FIR. “The tweets have been posted by accounts from all over the country. We have registered a case at the Cyber Crime Unit and will identify the individuals and groups involved in such acts. We will also write to Twitter India to delete the content immediately.”

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 02:17:04 am
