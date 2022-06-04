DCW chief writes to I&B minister on suggestive body spray ads, issues notice to Delhi Police

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur seeking urgent action against a body spray advertisement that trivialises sexual violence.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, Maliwal also issued notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime team and sought registration of an FIR and removal of the content from mass media. The Delhi Police has been asked to provide an action taken report in the matter by June 9.

“I am shocked! What disgraceful and pathetic advertisements are being served on our television screens. What is this creative process that promotes toxic masculinity in its worst form and encourages gang rape culture! FIR should be registered, advertisements should be taken off air and strongest penalty should be imposed on this company. Delhi Police and I&B Ministry must urgently act in the matter without wasting any further time,” said Maliwal.

She has asked the minister to build robust systems “to make sure that such filthy advertisements that promote rape culture are never played again on mass media,” said a release. Maliwal, in her letter, said heavy penalty should be imposed on the particular brand so that other companies refrain from such advertisements.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Meanwhile, the ministry has already written to Twitter and YouTube asking them to remove the video advertisements over the allegedly obscene content. The move came after the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the ad industry’s self-regulatory body, found the videos to be in violation of existing advertisement codes.