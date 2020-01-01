DCW chief thanks police for recovering phone

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also visited the shelter home (File Photo) DCW chief Swati Maliwal also visited the shelter home (File Photo)

DCW chief Swati Maliwal’s phone was stolen near a market at Central Delhi’s Paharganj Monday. She later tweeted that her device was recovered by police within a day and the accused arrested.

“Last night, I had gone to Paharganj to rescue an elderly woman. At the same time, my phone was stolen… After giving a complaint to police, they caught the culprit in the night and got me my phone back. Thank you @DelhiPolice and SHO Paharganj for the quick action,” she tweeted.

Rohan (25), the accused, was arrested Tuesday.

