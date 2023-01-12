scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

DCW chief Swati Maliwal asks police to file FIR in connection with ‘lewd’ comments against daughters of Dhoni, Kohli

"If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Swati Maliwal, VIrat Kohli, MS DhoniMaliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday asked police to file an FIR in connection with the “lewd” comments on social media against the daughters of cricketers M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (M S) Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you don’t like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 07:41 IST
