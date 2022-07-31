scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

DCPs to keep track of ‘illegal’ Rohingya via weekly records

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card numbers and address from where the migrants arrived are also supposed to be recorded, according to instructions issued to Delhi’s 15 DCPs. They have also been asked to appoint a nodal officer to monitor migrants staying in their respective districts.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 1:22:07 am
A letter sent to the Special CP (intelligence division), all JCPs of ranges and district DCPs on July 22 by DCP (Special Branch) Nishant Gupta states. (Reuters/File)

Demographic particulars of “Rohingya illegal migrants” staying in Delhi, particularly men categorised in age brackets — up to 14, 14 to 40, and 40 — along with weekly records of arrival and departure, are among details that police across Delhi’s districts have been asked to start collecting by the Special Branch.

A letter sent to the Special CP (intelligence division), all JCPs of ranges and district DCPs on July 22 by DCP (Special Branch) Nishant Gupta states, “As desired by the Special CP (intelligence division), a nodal officer for monitoring of Rohingya illegal migrants staying in respective jurisdiction is to be fixed by every district to update weekly diary pertaining to Rohingyas and further correspondence to this division. The name and contact details of the nodal officer should be communicated to this office on priority.”

Also Read |US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

In his letter, Gupta shared three proformas for the weekly diary of Rohingya illegal migrants staying in Delhi. In the first annexure, district DCPs have been asked to provide details of migrants staying in various pockets of Delhi.

“In another annexure, districts DCPs have been asked to provide details of the main pockets where the Rohingya reside and details of arrival/departure of Rohingya illegal migrant in which they have been asked to also provide their UNHCR card numbers, address from where they arrived and mobile numbers,” an official said. In the third annexure, Gupta has asked all DCPs to provide demographic details — total number of Rohingya, their families, as well as gender and age wise break-up.

In 2021, in a reply to a question on current situation of Rohingya Muslims living illegally across the country, along with Rohingyas with UN refugee cards, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that foreign nationals who enter the country without valid travel documents are treated as illegal migrants: “The central government has issued instructions to state governments/ UT administrations advising them to sensitise law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking steps for prompt identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents and for taking legal proceedings including initiation of deportation as per provisions of law…”

