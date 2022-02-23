DCPs special units of Delhi Police asked to take up night duty

As per the current system, one DCP and two additional DCPs take up night duties in their districts after the office hours.

For the first time, Delhi Police DCPs, posted in the specialised units, have been asked to take up night duty along with the DCPs of the districts and asked specifically to ensure that the men on duty do not consume liquor. They were also informed to take action against those found violating the norms.

Apart from other duties, the night Gazetted Officers (GO) have been asked to check all the barracks and police stations or out post premises to ensure no one is indulging in drinking or gambling or in any other illegal activity.

As per the current system, one DCP and two additional DCPs take up night duties in their districts after the office hours. The order was meant to give some relaxation to the district DCPs who were taking up night duties every third day.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana asked all the officers, posted in the specialised units, such as the Special Cell, Crime Branch, EoW, Security, Delhi Armed Police, Delhi Police Academy, Traffic and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs)-rank officers to take up night duties across all the fifteen districts of Delhi.

On February 21, an order was issued by JCP (crime) Dheeraj Kumar in which he said, “The DCPs, Additional DCPs and ACPs will act as night GOs in their district during their night duty. They will be on duty from 11 pm to 5 am in the district and when commencing the night round, the officers should inform the police control room (PCR) indicating the directions in which they are proceeding. They should inform the PCR about their location from time to time.”

Kumar further said, “They should check patrol vans by giving test calls and also check the staff to ensure that the men on duty have not consumed liquor. They should take action against those, who are so found. They should check CCTVs and the footage. They should record in their reports about the usage of CCTVs by the ACPs and SHOs to monitor the handling of complainants to duty officers as well as suspects and persons in police custody.”

Kumar also asked all the night GOs to not avail leaves on the days they have been detailed for such duty. “The request for change of duty will also not be entertained except in the cases where such a request has been received in PCR at least three days in advance of the date of such duty. In the event of an emergency, the officers are, however, at liberty to swap their duty with some other officers with mutual consent at their own initiative under intimation to the PHQ as well as the Special CP (law and order) and DCP (PCR),” he said.