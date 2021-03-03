DCPCR writes to school over flouting Covid norms

Paojel Chaoba, Executive Editor of The Frontier Manipur, said a police team delivered the notice at his residence on Monday morning.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) Tuesday wrote to the Principal of the Venkateshwar International School in Dwarka after receiving complaints from 67 parents over “deliberate and conscious” break of Covid-19 protocol by authorities.

Parents alleged that two students – one each from Class XI and XII – who were attending physical classes, had tested Covid positive, and the school did not send anyone into quarantine. They alleged the school was going ahead with offline exams, scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

In her complaint to Principal Manisha Sharma, DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad wrote, “The Commission received a complaint…stating that two students have tested positive within a week and they both were attending regular school.” She said the complaint states “everyone came in contact with the infected people during the classes. Neither the teachers nor the classmates of those two children went into quarantine” and the “school deliberately and consciously broke the Covid protocol”. “The Commission directs the school to look into the concerns of the parents as its top-most priority. The Commission also directs the DDE to personally monitor the situation” she wrote. Principal Sharma however said, “I think the matter has been escalated unnecessarily. We only received a Covid- positive report from one student who last came to school 15 days ago. The other student, who we are being told also has Covid, has not come for the last 20 days. So, why close the school? We are taking all safety precautions, and we will hold the exams from tomorrow, as many parents have requested us for it”.