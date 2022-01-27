DCP wins 11th President’s Medal for Gallantry

From heading a team in the Batla House encounter to busting the terror group of Indian Mujahideen, Delhi Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav Tuesday received the 11th President’s Medal for Gallantry for arresting two persons who had links with banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International. He has the highest number of President’s medals for Gallantry in any force in the country.

The latest medal was bagged by the officer for an operation that was carried out in September 2020. Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, “With the blessings of Balaji, I am happy to share that I have been awarded my 11 President’s Gallantry Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2022.”

According to the Delhi Police, a total of 23 Delhi Police personnel have been conferred Police Medals for their services — three President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service, three Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 17 for Police Medal for Meritorious Service — on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022.

Special Commissioners David Lalrinsanga, Shalini Singh, and sub-inspector (SI) Ramesh Singh have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. ACP Jasbir Singh and SI Ravi Tushir have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry.