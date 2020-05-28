Delhi: DCP tests positive, 3 police personnel under quarantine

Monika Bhardwaj had slight fever for two days and got herself tested Tuesday. (Representational Photo) Monika Bhardwaj had slight fever for two days and got herself tested Tuesday. (Representational Photo)

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, and three of her close contacts in office were quarantined. So far, over 434 personnel in the Delhi Police have tested positive for the virus.

Joint CP (Central) Suvashis Choudhary told The Indian Express, “As per the doctor’s advice, she is under home quarantine and doing well. As of now, three personnel, including her personal assistant and staff officer, have been quarantined. The contact tracing is on.”

Bhardwaj had slight fever for two days and got herself tested Tuesday. “On Wednesday, her result came positive. She has no fever right now. We are closely monitoring her health,” said a senior police officer. The DCP’s office and vehicle have been sanitised. Additional DCP-I (north) has been given charge of the district till Bhardwaj recovers and joins.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar (32), who was posted in the Northwest district, passed away. A day after his death, he tested positive for the virus.

Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava has announced several measures for the force to fight the virus, and has tasked Special CP (Traffic) and Special CP (Women Safety) with overseeing the admission of Delhi Police personnel to hospitals in critical cases.

