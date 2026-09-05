At DCAW, Delhi beyond its postcard image, seen through everyday life

Two young men stand leisurely in the street. One leans against a shuttered shop holding a half-lit cigarette. The other is on his phone. People, like life, pass them by.

It is a familiar sight from an urban neighbourhood. But on a gallery wall at Bikaner House, with Lutyens’ Delhi just outside, the scene makes you look at a side of the Capital that often gets lost in the talk of development.

This everyday life of the city, seen in Shoenize Akhtar’s ‘Galli ke Ladke’, is at the centre of this year’s Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW), which features works by six Delhi-based galleries.

“I am drawn to things that are easy to overlook. I am interested in the everyday – the people you pass on the street, a particular gesture, a lane, a group of boys walking home. With ‘Galli ke Ladke’, it was less about telling a story about these boys and more about capturing the feeling of encountering them in that space,” Akhtar said.

This attention to things people usually overlook runs through the exhibition. The works paint a portrait of a city not as a postcard but as a lived ecosystem – through its workers and public spaces, people in transit and the systems that shape their lives.

In Ritika Sharma’s ‘Getting Away’ series, unidentified people are seen doing everyday things – throwing out trash, leaving or arriving with a suitcase, or simply taking a stroll. Sharma’s vantage point mimics that of a CCTV camera, seemingly alluding to the increasing surveillance – a practice becoming commonplace in cities.

“Sharma focuses on how routine gestures, spaces and signs reflect systems of control, care and resistance. The shifting position of the figure, from being seen and seeing, approaching and leaving, creates a sense of unpredictability about what has happened before and what might happen next,” said Vadehra Art Gallery, which brought her work to DCAW, in a statement.

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B Pradhan’s sculptural installation ‘Theatre of Labour’ focuses on the workforce – the backbone of the city – overlooked and unacknowledged, though indispensable.

Shreeya Dwivedi’s ‘Under the Sink’ moves the lens from the macro view of the city into its intimate domestic spaces, inhabiting which, especially alone, come with its own challenges. Although invisible, these spaces add depth to a city’s character.

In the work, Dwivedi paints herself cleaning a sink pipe. “Cleaning is a simple chore but it can feel overwhelming at times as I live alone. One day I was cleaning the pipe and smelled like it the whole day. I tried to show a connection between the bend of the pipe and my backbone, showing that both are carrying the pressure alone,” she said.

A city is shaped by its people, just as people are shaped by the city they live in – Astha Butail explores this idea in her ‘Self Series’, which comprises seven hexagonal mirrors placed in a horizontal line across the corner of a room. The mirrors create several reflections of the viewer, much like the different identities people take on as they move through city life. At times, these personalities may even overlap or clash.

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The city within the corridors of Bikaner House may not necessarily be Delhi. But the works capture the city’s dreams and struggles, its toil and aspirations, looking beyond the familiar images of monuments and master plans, showcasing its streets and people that make up Delhi.

The DCAW ends on September 5.