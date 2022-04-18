Two days after violence, shops remain shut in Jahangirpuri, tense parents outside school

Two days after communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, the area continued to wear a deserted look with shutters of almost every shop down in and around Kushal Chowk on Monday. Security deployment remained heavy.

Apart from one incident of stones being thrown at police in the afternoon, an uneasy calm and silence prevailed in the area. Although Kushal Chowk and the roads around it are a hub of mobile repair stores, Purushottam Kumar’s store located in G block, close to the chowk, was the only one which had opened on Monday. However, as of 2 pm, it had not seen a single customer.

“Today is the first day I’m opening the store after the violence. I thought things might go back to normal since there has not been any more violence, but it doesn’t seem to be that way. We will also close down and go in a bit. I don’t think there can be any business till all this is gone,” he said, gesturing towards the tents with police personnel and the barricades in all directions of the chowk. He is not a resident of the area and had come from his home in Bhalswa to open his store.

On the other side of the chowk, in C block, Roshan Begum and her two sons have not opened their mobile repair store since Saturday. Residents of H block, they only raised the shutters of their shop for 15 minutes on Monday afternoon to enable police to check their CCTV camera.

“Who will even come to the store when it’s like this? First there was Covid and now during Ramzan, there’s ‘Hindu-Muslim’. We have just been staying away all these days,” she said.

The only building with activity was the large red brick government school located right at the chowk, where senior students were writing exams in the early afternoon. At 3.30 pm, younger boys started streaming in for their classes.

While the boys wrote their exams, a small group of mothers waited outside in the scorching heat, not confident of leaving them there.

Anita Devi had been waiting since 1 pm, even though her son’s exam would only get over at 4 pm. He is in Class XI. “Saturday was very scary because they were in school till 5 pm. He called me when he was leaving saying that there was a lot of crowding and noise. Thankfully they got out in the opposite direction and were out of school in time. He has his exam today and I want to place his studies first but I also want to be here in case something goes wrong, I feel scared,” she said. Standing with her was Saira Begum, who was waiting outside while her son, also in class IX, wrote his exam.

Hemant, a class IX student who lives in a slum behind the school, said that he was not scared about going to school: “There’s nothing to be afraid of, all my friends have also come, and we are Hindus and Muslims. We will just go back home after school is over.”

Radha, who had come to drop off her 10-year-old son, said she had spent a long time on Sunday night thinking about whether she should send her children to school on Monday. Her daughter, in class IX, had already been to school in the morning, and her son, who is in class XII, was writing an exam inside.

“I thought they have lost so much of their studies because of Covid and cases are rising again… now there’s the clash. We can’t ruin our children’s future like this,” she said.