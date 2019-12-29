CAA protest: Days on, Shaheen Bagh voices strong

At the protest Saturday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) At the protest Saturday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

As the peaceful protest in Shaheen Bagh entered the 14th day, residents continued to raise their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protest began on December 15 when residents came out to protest the Delhi Police action on Jamia Millia Islamia campus. The sit-in has continued since.

“We have plans for the next week and the future course of action will be decided after that. There is no violence here, we are here together to protest against the CAA and NRC,” said Nazir Ali Khan, a resident of Kalindi Kunj who is volunteering at the site.

From offering lunch to serving tea in the shivering cold, the protesters, most of whom are women, are being constantly supported by a team of volunteers. From Saturday, a health camp was set up by a group of doctors, nurses and medical volunteers, to offer basic medical aid to those in need. An ambulance will also be stationed at the site to address the emergency cases.

“For the last two weeks, we have been reaching out to protesters who need medical aid. We have been to Kalindi Kunj, Assam Bhawan and Darya Ganj police stations to provide medical care to the protesters and injured,” said Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, national president of Progressive Medicos & Scientist Forum (PMSF).

Meanwhile, several shop owners are unhappy as the market has been shut due to the protest.

“There are 100 shops on the road and on an average we all make a business of around Rs 1 crore on a single day. This is the peak season during winters when most people come to shop. We are against the government policy but we also want to earn our living. There are many workers in the area who are employed with us, how do we pay them?” said one of the shop owners.

According to the local shop owners, meetings with Delhi Police were futile and they have begun returning inventory since they are unable to sell it.

