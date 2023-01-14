scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Days before retirement, Delhi sub-inspector killed after being hit by car

The police said the accused Shokendra, who has been arrested, works with a bank in Delhi.

. Around 8.30 pm on Friday, Singh was on duty on the ring road between Rajghat and Shantivan traffic signal when a Hyundai car driven by an accused, identified as Shokendra, 34, hit him, DCP Chauhan added.

A 59-year-old sub-inspector was killed on duty after being hit by a car in Central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Friday, the Delhi Police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that Latoor Singh, who was to retire from service on January 31 this year, was posted at Chandni Mahal Police Station. Around 8.30 pm on Friday, Singh was on duty on the ring road between Rajghat and Shantivan traffic signal when a Hyundai car driven by an accused, identified as Shokendra, 34, hit him, DCP Chauhan added.

The police said the accused, who has been arrested, is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana and works with a bank in Delhi. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged and the vehicle has been taken into custody.

DCP Chauhan said Singh is survived by his wife and two children. His family lives in Northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 12:00 IST
