Days after teen’s suicide, students, activists hold solidarity march at Jantar Mantar

Days after a teenage student of a private school in Greater Faridabad committed suicide, with a police complaint by his mother alleging he was harassed over his sexuality and the school ignored her complaint, a group of students and activists Sunday held a solidarity march at Jantar Mantar for him and his family.

In a purported suicide note recovered by police, the boy had blamed his school and “higher authorities”. Faridabad Police had arrested the school’s academic head based on the mother’s complaint.

The boy’s cousin, who studies at a private university, said, “… He was very creative and social… I remember he would always take care of others, even if they were rude to him or were shouting at him. His room was filled with his artwork. He loved nail art and jewellery design. He even taught me how to paint. It pains me to see what happened. He wanted to open an art school for his mother and teach other children. He had big dreams…”

A group of students from Amity University, Noida, also performed a nukkad natak to show how students face harassment on a daily basis.

Sadika, a student who was part of the street play, said she participated to support the boy and many other individuals who struggle with their sexuality: “The family is traumatised and we didn’t push them much, but many of the instances in the play are drawn from the boy’s life. We tried to show how he was bullied in school and faced harassment from other boys.”

Others who were part of their march expressed the need for better gender sensitisation.

Sanya, a 19-year-old student who is also the co-founder of an organisation called Sex Education India, said, “We want everyone to at least know the basic difference between gender, sex, and identities. We also want to file a PIL so no other student had to face what the boy did. The case is a reminder that not being aware of these things can lead to something so bad.”

Akash, a member of the Deepa Ardhnarishwar Empowerment Foundation, told The Indian Express that they met the boy’s family and relatives: “The incident is heart breaking. The boy was so creative and loved jewellery designing. Being a jewellery designer myself, I loved his art and skills. He could have made it big, but the harassment killed him…”

Reena Rai, another activist from the same organisation, said, “We came to know about the death and immediately got in touch with his family and other organisations. This is a solidarity movement. We don’t know about the boy’s identity, but we support him. He deserved a better life in school. We have all faced harassment by our classmates or colleagues. It’s disheartening that there’s no gender sensitisation done in most schools.”