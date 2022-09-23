Days after rape case filed by girl’s uncle, father says it’s false

Three weeks after a 15-year-old was allegedly gangraped by five men in Moradabad, UP Police on Thursday registered a case against the victim’s uncle, who filed the original complaint on her behalf.

The fresh FIR has been lodged on a complaint by the girl’s father, who alleged that his daughter is “mentally challenged” and was not raped. He alleged that his brother-in-law took advantage of their “personal rivalry” and lodged a fake rape case.

Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal said local residents told police that no such crime had taken place, and that the uncle filed a case against the five men “due to political rivalry”, and stated this in affidavits.

A man who claimed to be a witness to the alleged rape — he has also been booked, along with the teen’s uncle — however said, “I told police what I saw. I was at my farm when I saw the men. This is happening because one of the accused is the village pradhan’s son.”

Several villagers confirmed that one accused person is village head’s son. Sources said the five accused were picked up by police and released later.

The alleged rape took place on September 1. The accused purportedly ran off with her clothes after being caught by a local resident. The girl walked for 2 km without clothes — no one on that busy stretch stopped to help her. Her uncle lodged the case on September 7.

On Thursday, after a video of the girl walking home went viral, police and her parents said she was not gangraped, and that her uncle has “defamed” her. Her father told The Indian Express that he and his family have been “cheated”.

Advertisement

The girl’s uncle did not respond to calls and messages and was not found at home.