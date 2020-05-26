Days after opening border with Delhi, Ghaziabad seals it again

Earlier, the UP government had barred those travelling from Delhi’s containment zones to Ghaziabad and had given the administration freedom to frame detailed guidelines. Earlier, the UP government had barred those travelling from Delhi’s containment zones to Ghaziabad and had given the administration freedom to frame detailed guidelines.

With a sharp rise in cases over the last 12 days – 91 cases – the Ghaziabad administration once again sealed its borders with Delhi on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, majority of new cases were linked to those travelling back and forth between Delhi and Ghaziabad. As of Monday, Ghaziabad has 238 cases — the sixth highest in Uttar Pradesh — with 189 recoveries and two deaths.

“In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer and his team, it has been decided to seal borders with Delhi… Persons involved in essential services will not face issues,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate (Ghaziabad).

Earlier, the UP government had barred those travelling from Delhi’s containment zones to Ghaziabad and had given the administration freedom to frame detailed guidelines.

Accordingly, in guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 issued on May 22, the Ghaziabad administration had said one can travel from Delhi to Ghaziabad (except those in containment zones) without restrictions.

Under the new order, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and ambulances will not require passes and will have to present their ID cards at the border.

The Ghaziabad administration has also urged the Delhi government to maintain the 33% working rule for offices since thousands of Class IV employees travel from the district to Delhi. Government employees will be issued travel passes by their department which will be checked at the border, the order said.

