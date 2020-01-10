Days after Noida man found beaten to death, police search for clues

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Days after a 42-year-old man was allegedly robbed and beaten to death in Noida’s Phase 3, police are yet to identify the accused and the exact sequence of events. On Monday night, Gaurav Chandel was on his way home when he stopped at a shop for a cigarette. Minutes later, unidentified persons allegedly robbed and killed him.

Gaurav’s family alleged that on the night of the incident, they went to the police station and reported the matter but police didn’t dispatch a search team to find him. Siddharth Chandel (26), Gaurav’s cousin said, “We went to the Bisrakh police station and told them about the matter. They said they will look for him in the morning. When we went out to search for him, we found his body near the bushes on the main road in Phase 3.”

The incident took place near a shop, which is less than a kilometre away from the police station. A senior police officer denied the claims, but said there was a delay in the investigation.

“The family approached Bisrakh police station but the phone’s location was traced to Phase 3. We had to transfer the case to the Phase 3 police station, which took time. Later, two police personnel were sent to trace him. By the time they left, Gaurav’s phone couldn’t be traced,” said a police officer, adding that there are no CCTV cameras at the spot.

