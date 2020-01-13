Days after man’s murder, residents accuse Noida police of inaction; 4 cops suspended

Police said they suspect that a group of three-four men was behind the crime. (Representational Image) Police said they suspect that a group of three-four men was behind the crime. (Representational Image)

Days after 42-year-old Gaurav Chandel was found dead by the side of a road in Noida, over 500 people from Gaur City, including his family, protested against local police for not taking “appropriate action” in the case. Though police initially denied the family’s allegations, they have suspended four policemen for their negligence in the case.

Ranvijay Singh, Superintendent of Noida Police, said, “We have been trying to locate the man’s belongings and are tracing the accused. Four officers including the SHO of Bisrakh police station, two sub-inspectors and Kotwali Garhi station’s in-charge have been suspended. We are looking at several angles, including duping and criminal intimidation.”

Gaurav went missing from Parthala Chowk on the night of January 6 when he was returning home from his Gurgaon office. His body was found the next morning near a ditch, with severe head injuries. Police said he was robbed of his car, wallet, mobile, laptop and other valuables.

Siddharth Chandel, Gaurav’s brother, claimed, “We went to two police stations. But officers did not deploy personnel to look for my brother. It was my sister-in-law and her neighbours who searched for and found him.”

Family members and friends gathered outside Gaur City and staged a two-hour protest. “There are CCTVs at every junction. Why can’t police nab the accused?” said Shilpa, who lives near Chandel’s house.

Police said they suspect that a group of three-four men was behind the crime. A senior officer said, “We suspect the gang stopped Gaurav when he was near a shop to smoke and tried to steal his wallet. When he resisted, one of the accused beat him with a baton and another shot him in the head. We have found a bullet injury on the back of his head.”

Police also suspect the accused were car-jackers who posed as policemen and stopped Gaurav. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has promised a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to Gaurav’s family.

