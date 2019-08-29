Days after man beaten to death in Delhi, video goes viral, police clarify it’s from Meerut

Two days after a man was allegedly beaten to death in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, a video was shared by social media users who claimed it was of the incident, but police denied it on Wednesday, saying the clip was shot in Meerut.

In the video, a group of men can be seen beating up a man outside a hotel with the name of ‘Sara’. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, north, Harendra Kumar Singh, said the video was shot in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

“A very farcical message has been attributed to the incident of Old Delhi Railway Station. This video is shot somewhere else as seen and verified from the background showing Sara Hotel Bar and Restaurant. No such hotel here. Google link shows this somewhere in Devpuri. For all to take note and careful from mischief mongers,” Singh said in a statement.

In the incident reported on Monday night at the Old Delhi Railway Station, a man, identified as Mohammad Ovaish, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, died during a scuffle following an argument with a hawker over the price of headphones. Two accused — Ayyub and Lallan — were arrested on Tuesday in the matter.