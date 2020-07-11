Days after journalist’s suicide, AIIMS MS transferred by minister

The statement further said that during Sisodia’s stay at the hospital, he was put on medication after he had “bouts of disorientation”. The statement further said that during Sisodia’s stay at the hospital, he was put on medication after he had “bouts of disorientation”.

Days after a 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for Covid allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has ordered the immediate replacement of the centre’s medical superintendent and formed a committee to suggest more administrative changes at the centre.

The journalist, Tarun Sisodia (37), worked for Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar and lived with his wife and two daughters in Bhajanpura. The incident took place around 2 pm Monday.

The Minister had ordered an inquiry into the death. In a series of tweets on Friday, Vardhan said a four-member inquiry committee constituted to examine the suicide submitted its report on Friday.

“The committee did not find any mala fide intent in the death of Sisodiya. It also did not find any lapses in the treatment protocol of Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Arti Vij, chairperson of the media and protocol division at AIIMS, in an official statement, had said that around 1.55 pm on Monday, Sisodia ran out of his room. He was admitted to TC-1.

“Hospital attendants ran after him and tried to stop him. He ran to the fourth floor, broke a window pane and jumped out. The doctors picked him up and put him in the ambulance. He was then moved to the ICU. We tried resuscitating him but he succumbed to his injuries at 3.35 pm,” said Dr Vij.

The statement further said that during Sisodia’s stay at the hospital, he was put on medication after he had “bouts of disorientation”.

