Thursday, June 02, 2022
Days after escaping from Gurgaon, two undertrial prisoners held from UP

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said, “The two undertrials, who had escaped from the custody of escort guard, have been arrested and we are questioning them regarding the circumstances of the escape.”

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
June 2, 2022 11:21:19 am
A probe found that while returning, the inmates and police officials had stopped at a guest house in Sector 38 in Gurgaon.

Three days after two undertrial prisoners escaped from police custody in Gurgaon, the police said they have arrested them from Uttar Pradesh. According to police sources, the Crime Branch arrested the inmates on Wednesday night.

On May 30, Abhijeet and Rakesh were taken from the district jail in Bhondsi to LNJP Hospital in Delhi for a medical examination with three police officials accompanying them in an escort guard vehicle. At a traffic signal in Sector 56, the undertrials and the police officials had got off the vehicle and booked a cab to the hospital in Delhi.

A probe found that while returning, the inmates and police officials had stopped at a guest house in Sector 38 in Gurgaon. Two associates of the inmates had arrived on a scooter at the guest house and they managed to give the police a slip and escaped on the scooter.

After the complicity of the three policemen in facilitating their escape was established, the police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 222, 224, 225 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station. The police had said that the policemen were lured to the guest house with the promise of food, drinks, and a party.

Head constable Nishu, head constable Anil Kumar, and constable Naveen, two associates of undertrials—Arvind and Ajay Jakhar—and the guest house owner Nitin Bhardwaj have been arrested.

