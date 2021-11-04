scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Delhi: Days after collapse, man’s body found in Chandni Chowk

The 32-yr-old's body was pulled out from the debris Tuesday night after almost two days of rescue operations by the Delhi Fire Service and the NDRF. At least six to eight other workers suffered minor injuries.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: November 4, 2021 3:03:15 am
National Disaster Response Force, NDRF, Chandni Chowk, Delhi Fire Service, collapse, building collapse, new delhiThe deceased, identified as Asarful, hailed from Bihar. He had been reported missing earlier.

A 32-year-old construction worker died after several shanties at an under-construction mall site collapsed at Chandni Chowk Sunday. His body was pulled out from the debris Tuesday night after almost two days of rescue operations by the Delhi Fire Service and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). At least six to eight other workers suffered minor injuries.

The deceased, identified as Asarful, hailed from Bihar. He had been reported missing earlier.

The Delhi Police Wednesday said a case has been registered against mall authorities. “With Asarful’s body being found, we will take legal action against mall authorities and construction company or contractors. We are questioning all parties involved,” said a senior police officer from the North district.

