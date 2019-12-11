Days after argument over shooting TikTok video at wedding, four men shot at in Delhi’s Rohini

The victims were allegedly gambling in Rohini when the bike-borne assailants shot at them The victims were allegedly gambling in Rohini when the bike-borne assailants shot at them

Four men were shot at in Rohini on Monday night, days after they objected to a man making a TikTok video during a wedding. Police said the four men were allegedly sitting together and gambling when three bike-borne men allegedly fired eight shots at them and fled. The victims were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and are undergoing treatment, while the accused have been identified and police are conducting raids to arrest them.

Police said that on November 29, the victims — Ravi Sharma (25), Himanshu Pal (23), Sanjeev Kumar (21) and Rajender (46) — had an argument with a man at a wedding function. “The men noticed him making a TikTok video during a pooja ceremony. They stopped the man and told him to leave, following which an argument took place,” said a senior officer. Police said they will share details of the three shooters once arrests are made.

S D Mishra, DCP (Rohini), said that on November 30, the man called his friends and attacked Sharma at his Rohini home. Two days later, Sharma and his friends went to find the man at his house, but couldn’t find him and ended up arguing with people outside his home.

On the day of the incident, the victims were at a market in Som Vihar when they were shot at by the accused. Reshma Singh (19), an eyewitness, said, “I was returning home with my mother when I saw three men on a bike. One of them was wearing a helmet and the other two looked like they were in their 20s. They stopped the bike outside a building and fired multiple shots at the men. Everyone started running and hiding inside shops.”

Police said the PCR call was received at 10:02 pm. Initially, investigators believed the shooting was because of an argument over gambling.

DCP Mishra said the four men sustained a bullet injury each — Sharma in his lower back, Pal in the chest, Rajender in his chest, and Kumar on his hip. Sharma was later referred to AIIMS and is undergoing treatment.

During inquiry, one of the victims told police they know the accused men and the TikTok video was the root of the argument. Rajkumar Pal (56), Himanshu’s father, said, “We were at a wedding when I saw Himanshu and Ravi arguing with a man. Later, others joined them and the man was told to leave. He was trying to make a video with a song playing in the background while everyone was busy with the rituals.”

A case has been registered against unknown persons under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) at Prem Nagar police station.

