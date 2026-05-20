Day temperature crosses 45°C in Delhi, Met office forecasts heatwave until May 25; GRAP 1 invoked

Delhi on Tuesday recorded the first heatwave day of the month, with dry winds and a searing sun pushing temperatures past 45 degrees Celsius. Amid rise in temperatures, the air quality in the Capital slipped into the Poor category with the city logging an AQI of 336.

The dip in AQI triggered the pollution watchdog, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), to activate Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. In the wake of heatwave like conditions, Delhi’s power demand also hit 7,776 megawatt (MW) on Tuesday, the highest recorded so far in 2026, according to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data.

Citing the deteriorating air quality, CAQM said that it had decided to invoke all actions as per Stage I of the extent

GRAP with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR. Under GRAP 1, restrictions including banning the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, allowing diesel generators only in emergency or essential situations are set into effect.

“…The forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicates AQI to remain in ‘Poor’ category in coming days,” said CAQM in a press statement.

On the surge in power demand, an official said, “BSES discoms successfully met the peak power demand of 3,492 MW and 1,683 MW in their respective areas,”. This record assumes significance as Delhi crossed the 7,000 MW mark as early as April 27, 2026, reaching 7,078 MW. In comparison, the 7,000 MW level was reached only in May during 2024 and 2025.

Officials also said that Delhi is expected to witness another significant rise in electricity demand. According to SLDC projections, against the all-time high peak demand of 8,656 MW recorded in 2025, Delhi’s peak power demand is expected to cross 9,000 MW this year.

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As power crunch grips several states, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said it has seamlessly supplied the season’s peak demand of 2,220 MW across its network in north Delhi areas so far.

According to IMD, Safdarjung, the city’s base weather monitoring station, recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches above normal and 1.7 degrees higher than the previous day.

The IMD, meanwhile, issued an orange alert until May 25, warning of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. For Wednesday, it has forecast a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday marked the fourth heatwave day recorded in Delhi this year. Heatwave conditions were earlier recorded on April 23, 24 and 25, an IMD official said.