Day care cancer centres yet to come up in Delhi even a year after announcement

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A year after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) would be established across the country, not a single such centre has been made operational in the national capital, according to information disclosed during a session in the Rajya Sabha last week.
Progress on the initiative has also been slower than anticipated across the country. According to a response during the Rajya Sabha session, only 102 out of 297 such centres have been established so far.
This comes despite the preparatory steps having been initiated, it was stated. In July 2025, four General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) and four nursing officers from four Delhi government hospitals had undergone specialised training conducted by doctors from the Delhi State Cancer Institute.
The programme included hands-on chemotherapy training and was aimed at equipping frontline healthcare professionals with essential skills in chemotherapy drug handling, patient monitoring and clinical management, in line with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines.
The MoHFW had allocated Rs 11.07 crore to Delhi under the National Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases to establish these centres.
Under the PM-DCCC initiative, the proposed centres are intended to provide chemotherapy, counselling services and medicines to cancer patients. According to the plan, each facility will have four to six beds and be staffed by either an oncologist or a trained medical officer, along with two nurses, a pharmacist, a counsellor and a multi-purpose worker.
However, according to officials in the Delhi Health department, the project is still in the preparatory stage.
“Work is in progress, but earmarking space in the four identified hospitals is yet to be completed. In a couple of hospitals, we are awaiting finalisation of the location. Once infrastructure and human resources are in place, operations will begin,” a senior official said.
In Delhi, the four approved centres were to be set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital and Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital.
The Delhi government also has plans to start a separate oral chemotherapy outpatient department (OPD) at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital.
The Union Health Ministry did not comment on the delay till press time, while Delhi Health Secretary Nikhil Kumar was unavailable for a response.
While the government had proposed that staff for these cancer centres be drawn from existing strength at district hospitals, a parliamentary panel has recommended separate recruitment.
“The committee desires that separate human resources, including health professionals and nurses, be provided instead of drawing from the district hospital pool, as there is already a scarcity of healthcare professionals in these hospitals,” the panel observed in a report.
In her Budget speech last year, Sitharaman had stated that the centres would be rolled out over three years, with at least 200 facilities to be established during the current financial year.
Delhi has one of the highest cancer incidence rates among major Indian metropolitan regions, with projections indicating a significant surge in cases. According to recent ICMR-National Cancer Registry Programme estimates, Delhi reported 28,387 new cases in 2024, up from 27,561 in 2023. The case burden in the Capital is expected to rise by 23% by this year.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Network Readiness Index 2025 report evaluated 127 countries on their readiness for AI-driven technology advancements. The US remains in the top spot, followed by Finland and Singapore. Denmark rose to fourth, while South Korea fell to tenth. European nations dominate the top 10. India ranks second among the top three lower-middle-income countries, but globally it stands at ..