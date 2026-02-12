Day care cancer centres yet to come up in Delhi even a year after announcement

The MoHFW had allocated Rs 11.07 crore to Delhi under the National Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases to establish these centres.

A year after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) would be established across the country, not a single such centre has been made operational in the national capital, according to information disclosed during a session in the Rajya Sabha last week.

Progress on the initiative has also been slower than anticipated across the country. According to a response during the Rajya Sabha session, only 102 out of 297 such centres have been established so far.

This comes despite the preparatory steps having been initiated, it was stated. In July 2025, four General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) and four nursing officers from four Delhi government hospitals had undergone specialised training conducted by doctors from the Delhi State Cancer Institute.