‘Day before DCP committed suicide, accused SHO paid him visit at home’: Police

Three days after Faridabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (NIT) Vikram Kapoor committed suicide, leaving behind a one-line note accusing a Station House Officer (SHO) of blackmail, the Special Investigation Team claimed that the accused, Abdul Shahid, has confessed to blackmailing the DCP for the last three months.

Advertising

According to police, investigation into the matter has revealed that Shahid was pressuring Kapoor to remove the name of his nephew from an FIR registered at Mujesar police station in an attempt to murder case. Police said he also confessed to trying to pressure the DCP to favour a woman friend in a property dispute case.

Shahid, police said, admitted that he visited the DCP at his home the evening before the suicide to reiterate these demands.

“During questioning, the accused said the woman is a friend of his, and has a property dispute against her father-in-law. Her husband had filed a complaint with police at a station that fell under the jurisdiction of DCP (NIT). The SHO had been pressuring the DCP to investigate the matter in her favour,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

Advertising

Apart from Shahid, a journalist, Satish Malik, has also been named as an accused in the case. Police said he is at large.

“Shahid told the DCP if he didn’t release his nephew and conduct an investigation into the woman’s complaint, he would trap Kapoor in a false case using the woman, and would use Malik to publish defamatory reports against him in a local newspaper,” Singh said.

Malik works for a Hindi language newspaper which had published two articles in June, without a byline, making allegations of Kapoor accepting money from wine smugglers and bookies.

Police said Shahid also revealed that he had gone to the DCP’s house on multiple occasions, including on August 13, the evening before the suicide. He allegedly told Kapoor to do as he said, but the DCP refused, police said. In anger, the accused raised his voice, because of which Kapoor’s wife also came into the room, police said.

“Despite her being in the room, Shahid reiterated his threats, telling the DCP that he and Malik had published reports against him earlier as well, to taint his reputation. He told him that this time, he would publish something the DCP would not be able to tolerate,” said the PRO.

ACP (Crime) Anil Yadav who is heading the SIT added, “It seems the DCP committed suicide because he was troubled by the threats of Shahid and the other accused, Satish.”

The incident took place around 6 am Wednesday. In his complaint, Kapoor’s son claimed the family woke up to the sound of a bullet being fired, and found Kapoor lying on the sofa in a pool of blood, with his service revolver close by.

In a one-line suicide note, Kapoor accused Shahid of blackmailing him. His son also named Malik in the complaint. Shahid was formally arrested on Thursday.