Day after wife died of ‘snake bite’, man held for murder

A day after a man claimed that his pregnant wife died of an “insect or snake bite”, police have arrested him after the postmortem revealed that she had been strangled to death.

According to police, the accused, Roshan, who worked as a gardener, hails from Bihar and was currently living on rent in Gurgaon’s Nathupur village with his wife, Nikki, who was seven months pregnant.

“On Saturday, he contacted Gurgaon Police claiming that his wife was bitten by an insect or a snake, and died… The body was sent for postmortem,” said SI Singh, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

The postmortem, conducted on Sunday, however, revealed that the woman had been strangled to death. Her father, Parmanand, then submitted a complaint against Roshan and an FIR was lodged.

“The accused was arrested on Sunday itself and will be produced in court Tuesday. The couple had been married for around a year,” said the IO.

