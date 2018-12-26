Day after ruckus at meeting, AAP calls for action against North body BJP councillor

A day after the ruckus at a North Corporation House meeting, in which BJP councillor Surender Khrub allegedly threw a punch at Aam Aadmi Party leaders, AAP has threatened it will not allow the House to function unless disciplinary proceedings are initiated against Khrub.

Leader of Opposition in the North Corporation, AAP’s Anil Lakra, said the party has registered a police complaint against Khrub. But an FIR has not been registered, Lakra claimed. A senior police officer said they have received the complaint and the matter is being investigated. He said that since no “concrete steps have been taken to investigate the matter”, his councillors will gherao the office of mayor Adesh Gupta Wednesday.

On Monday, a special House session called to discuss developmental issues of the North civic body turned violent when Khrub allegedly threw a punch at Lakra, only to miss and hit AAP leader Vikas Goel instead. The clash allegedly took place after Lakra raised objections to BJP leaders interjecting during his speech.

Leader of the House of the North civic body, Tilak Raj Kataria, said, “AAP has all the right to protest, but not to abuse our leaders.” He added that the mayor assured him he would examine the video of the session and take action, if needed.