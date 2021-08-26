Day after murder of 4 in Gurgaon, police arrest accused’s wife too

The wife of an ex-Armyman who allegedly murdered four people in Gurgaon has been arrested in connection with the crime, police said.

The former Armyman, Rai Singh, had surrendered before the police Tuesday and told them that he killed his daughter-in-law as well as his tenant, the tenant’s wife and minor daughter.

“After questioning of the accused, we have arrested Rai Singh’s wife, Bimlesh. Prima-facie it appears that she had a role to play in the conspiracy. We are yet to ascertain the level of her complicity in the crime. Our primary target is to gather all the required evidence in the case. Only after that we can establish if more people were involved apart from Rai Singh,” said Deepak Sarahan, DCP West.

Bimlesh has been sent to judicial custody, while investigators have sought two days’ police custody of the main accused. A police team is also likely to question the accused’s son, who had left for Rajasthan before the incident.