Day after MCD House violence, councillors to take to streets ‘in defence of democracy’

A day after the councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to blows inside the House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during the Delhi mayoral polls, they will take to the streets on Saturday decrying an assault on the Constitution.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors are scheduled to stage a sit-in at 11 am outside Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s office accusing him of an assault on the Constitution through the decisions taken against existing civic procedural rules and regulations. The AAP had cried foul over Saxena’s decision to nominate 10 BJP members as aldermen.

Soon after, a contingent including BJP MPs, MLAs, and councillors will stage a sit-in protest near Raj Ghat against the “assault on the Constitution” underlined by the “hooliganism” of AAP councillors in the House.

The first sitting of the reunified MCD on Friday had witnessed unprecedented police deployment and deferment of its internal polls following violence over who would be sworn in first.

There was a ruckus between AAP and BJP councillors as soon as the proceedings related to the scheduled mayoral polls commenced. The scuffle over the order of oath-taking soon blew up, with councillors of each party accusing the other ones of physical confrontations. The House was adjourned till further notification.

The polls for the prestigious positions in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were being held a month after the AAP ended BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body.