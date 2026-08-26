Day after heavy waterlogging, Delhi plans to tackle ‘legacy issues’ with Centre’s help

A day after heavy rain led to massive waterlogging across the Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday took stock of the situation and said that her government is taking steps to address the legacy problems of the Capital with the Centre’s cooperation.

Gupta said the city’s drainage network is over 50 years old. “..Over the past one-and-a-half years, the government has studied Delhi’s long-standing problems and begun working on long-term solutions,” she said.

Listing the steps taken so far, she mentioned the implementation of Rs 56,000-crore Drainage Master Plan. Longstanding issues related to water supply, sewerage, drainage and waterlogging — not only through temporary measures, but through modern infrastructure, technology, smart metering and real-time monitoring — are in focus, she said.