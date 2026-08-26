Day after heavy waterlogging, Delhi plans to tackle ‘legacy issues’ with Centre’s help

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A day after heavy rain led to massive waterlogging across the Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday took stock of the situation and said that her government is taking steps to address the legacy problems of the Capital with the Centre’s cooperation.
Gupta said the city’s drainage network is over 50 years old. “..Over the past one-and-a-half years, the government has studied Delhi’s long-standing problems and begun working on long-term solutions,” she said.
Listing the steps taken so far, she mentioned the implementation of Rs 56,000-crore Drainage Master Plan. Longstanding issues related to water supply, sewerage, drainage and waterlogging — not only through temporary measures, but through modern infrastructure, technology, smart metering and real-time monitoring — are in focus, she said.
The initiatives, she said, would provide Delhi residents with better, more reliable and more accountable water and sewer services in the coming years.
Meanwhile, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the waterlogging incidents and hotspots have been reduced in comparison to previous years.
He said that the traffic police identified 169 waterlogging spots in 2025. Of these, work is currently being carried out at 60 locations. Large drains are also being constructed under the Drainage Master Plan.
“At each spot, work is under progress. The situation is much better than previous years. Now, you do not see any vehicle submerged, despite the increasing population,” Singh said, adding that long term plans are being planned for 21 locations.
He also said that if the accumulated water is cleared in 30 minutes, it is not considered waterlogging. “Waterlogging is when water is accumulated for one to two hours,” he said.
The drainage network is being revamped as per the Drainage Masterplan, he underlined, adding that waterlogging will not be witnessed in the city at a huge scale after the changes.
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